Student activists demand a sanctuary campus

By
Emma Mazurek
-
9
1299
Students hold up signs as they chant and march through the center of campus Friday afternoon. The demonstrators demanded a meeting with the the administration by Nov. 30 to talk about making DePauw a sanctuary campus. SAM CARAVANA / THE DEPAUW
“Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcomed here,” chanted a large group of student activists as they walked across DePauw University’s campus.

Students and faculty started marching at 11 a.m. to show DePauw’s administration that they are committed to making DePauw a sanctuary campus.

A sanctuary campus, according to senior Nancy Huynh, has policies in place to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the police from coming on to DePauw’s campus and going to dorms or living facilities to remove undocumented students. In addition, the University would also be obligated to protect students and refuse to release any student’s immigration status.

“Many of the women here came together and wanted to understand what a sanctuary campus is and wanted our campus to become a sanctuary campus,” Huynh said.

The march was organized by several different students across campus and information was spread over social media and in-person. Notably, junior Maggie Rocha, and senior Jackie Rueda worked with students to coordinate the walk-out.

Junior Maggie Rocha and seniors Jackie Rueda and Nancy Huynh (left to right) stand in the middle of a circle of protesters. The trio led the demonstration and demanded a meeting with the administration by Nov. 30 to talk about making DePauw a sanctuary campus. SAM CARAVANA / THE DEPAUW
The idea for the march came from a scheduled nationwide walk-out across college campuses which was supposed to take place on Wednesday. “The day of DePauw really didn’t do much and it really bothered me,” said junior Maggie Rocha. “I mean we are supposed to be leaders on campus, but where are we when things like this happen.”

The group of students marched into Hoover Hall, Julian, the Emission Admissions building, the Administration building and ended in the Academic Quad. They chanted on the way, and worked to encourage other students to join in the march.

“This is something that we have been fighting for, we have been fighting for DePauw to protect those identities, and we want to make sure that DePauw gets this straight,” Rueda said. “This is urgent, and these are things that as a freshman I was fighting for and as a senior I’m still fighting for it.”

Students activists want a meeting with President McCoy before Nov. 30 to discuss changes that DePauw can make to its policies so the University can be considered a sanctuary.

“We had goals, our goals are to stand in solidarity with different identities that are hurt and to demand for the administration to vocalize what they are going to do,” Rueda said. “They (The administration) say all the time that they have plans, but we want to see it.”

Junior Maggie Rocha leads a chant in front of Roy O. West Library Friday afternoon. The demonstration and march was in support of making DePauw a sanctuary campus. SAM CARAVANA / THE DEPAUW

While President McCoy was not on campus during the march, he did send a campus-wide email. “I’d like to update the campus of actions the administration is currently taking to be certain that all of our students feel welcome at DePauw and fully supported,” wrote McCoy. “The morning after the election I charged members of the Cabinet to comprehensively examine all we are doing and can do to support all of our students.”

In addition, McCoy attached an open letter, which he and other university presidents signed to President-elect Donald Trump for the campus to read.

The march ended around noon in the Academic Quad, with a continuous call for action from all students present. “Remember, this is bigger than us, the fact that Trump won means that this country has hate in it and we need to change that,” said first year, Dante Stewart. “The way we can change that is on this campus, if this campus can be an example of change, a predominantly white campus, in Pence’s state, that’s saying a lot.”

Most students who attended the march wanted to show their support for their friends or family who were hurting.“I thought it was the least I could do to help show solidarity with my fellow students, especially coming from a privileged background, just fighting the fight that needs to be fought especially in times like these,” said senior, Zach Jacobs.

Other students wanted to be part of the creation of a safe space on DePauw’s campus.“I decided to show my support and just provide a safe space for all the people that are studying here, because feelings of safety are a basic human right,” said senior, Yuka Kitajima.

Students also attended to voice their opinions and be part of a safe community. “I just want to show solidarity to the people who are in danger of being deported soon because of Trump’s new policies that he’s planning to enforce, and to also be around a group of people who I know stand in solidarity with my culture and my people and want to be their for my safety and that of everyone else as well,” said sophomore, Elise Daniels.

Over a hundred students, faculty, and staff marched in solidarity. “The numbers (of people) it literally, it touched my soul,” said Rocha. “It was just beautiful to see that, and I’ve never organized anything like this but it was so powerful.”

  • Bill Crosby

    You will lose your alumni if you think DePauw is or should be a place for illegal immigrants.

    • Tim Good

      “Illegal” is the dangerous word here. Human history is full of groups that were deemed “illegal,” who were then dehumanized, then terrorized and/or eliminated. We’re talking about people who *have* “played by the rules,” who will suddenly have their lives ruined by decrees meant to dehumanize them. These student leaders, from *many* backgrounds, are talking about ensuring basic physical and mental safety guaranteed by the US Constitution for all humans on our campus.

      • M. Williams

        The laws of the United States, which are determined by interpretations and extensions of the US Constitution, are what makes something “legal” or “illegal.” Since “illegal” is a dangerous word to you, here’s something else that would be illegal: private universities and colleges do not have such protection to offer legal sanctuary from members of law enforcement or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. You can’t suspend certain laws when some may find it convenient for their mental safety. How many students’ lives would be ruined when they’ve played by the rules their whole life and suddenly their Pell Grants, FSEOG funds, and federal student loans disappear because their University decided to do something that was “illegal?” My mental safety would diminish tremendously if I was forced to leave college because my school did something that the federal government deemed “illegal.”

    • Daniela

      More than half of the signatures on the petition started by DePauw professors to make DePauw a sanctuary campus are alumni signatures, so no, we will not lose alumni. Perhaps we will only lose the ones who lack compassion. Universities across the United States and DePauw already are “a place for illegal immigrants”.

      • M. Williams

        What an immensely narrow view you have if you believe that having signatures on a petition means you won’t lose alumni support or will only lose alumni who lack compassion. When federal student loans and funds disappear from DePauw Students’ financial aid packages due to the school being in violation of federal law for creating a sanctuary campus, you won’t have any students left to become alumni in the first place, and current alumni probably won’t give money to a university with no students.

  • Paige Bagby

    As a student here & making DePauw a sanctuary campus goes against almost everything I believe in. I don’t support illegal activity of any sort. DACA students are unauthorized immigrants and they shouldn’t be protected by the United States government. I will be transferring if we make our status a sanctuary campus, as I do not support illegal activity and definitely not the expansion of DACA. These students already go to k-12 on the dime of tax paying dollars. DACA is a presidential executive authority, majority voted for president Donald Trump, myself included. Illegal immigrants did not vote for anyone because they are illegal. Citizens vote for a president that will represent them foremost. That is the representation of legal immigrants and citizens not individuals that are not properly here. I don’t believe in protecting people who are here illegally just because they made it here.

    • Nancy Huynh

      Hi Paige,

      Seeing that this is a deeply polarizing issue not only within DePauw but in our nation, I invite you to have a panel discussion with me in front of the student body. I think many students and faculty here either agree with many of your claims or share my concerns about them. Therefore, what I’m asking for here is an opportunity for meaningful discourse. I would like to hear more about why you have these thoughts and your reasoning behind them. At the same time, I would like to share my opposing thoughts and reasoning. My hope is that this conversation does not end in the comment section of a news source, but should add to our collective learning experience at this great institution. Due to the complex nature of immigration law and our prized constitution, we can both benefit from learning more about the system. I hope that you seriously consider the opportunity to educate and give voice to both sides of the argument.

      Best,

      Nancy

      • Paige Bagby

        Ms.Huynh,

        It would be my honor to participate in this panel. I think civil discourse is a healthy form of communication and there certainly is a lack of meaningful discourse around politics. I would love to represent my views on a larger scale as I know many people hold very right wing ideologies on our campus yet the most heard of opinions are liberal. With that being said, I refuse to attend such an event if there will be this sort of entertainment commentary that we see in the mainstream media. I will only participate in the discussion of policy and nothing further. I have emailed you in hope to see this idea though. In addition, I only plan to challenge your ideas and not you as an individual as i wish you will do the same. Thank you for reaching out. I look froward to it.

    • Melissa Bock

      “I don’t support illegal activity of any sort.” Did you drink before you were 21? Illegal. Ever smoked weed? Illegal. Drove over the speed limit? Illegal. You should avoid making such ridiculous statements.

      Please also note that the majority did NOT vote for Trump. Currently, 2.7 million more people voted for Hillary.